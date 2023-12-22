Sanam Javed to contest elections against Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam

(@Abdulla99267510)

The family of the PTI activist, who has been facing jail for last seven months, has also affirmed the commitment to run election campaign on her behalf.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) Sanam Javed, a detained activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is set contest upcoming elections against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and party Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz.

Sanam Javed, along with other female PTI activists, is currently in jail facing charges related to the alleged attack on military installations, the throwing of petrol bombs outside PTI founder’s residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, and other accusations.

Javed Iqbal, the father of the PTI activist, made this announcement while addressing reporters in Lahore. Iqbal stated that it took him seven days to secure the necessary signatures on the nomination papers for his daughter.

Meanwhile, the mother of the PTI worker affirmed her commitment to run the election campaign on behalf of her daughter.

On December 2, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to Sanam Javed in a case related to an attack on the police outside Zaman Park. The ATC approved the bail plea, directing Javed to submit a bail bond of Rs 200,000.

During the court proceedings, the lawyer representing the PTI activist mentioned that after obtaining bail in one case, Sanam Javed was arrested again in another case. The lawyer requested the court to grant bail to Sanam Javed in the new case.