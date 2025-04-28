MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Economic empowerment of women is often regarded as a cornerstone for a society’s development. In Multan, Sanat Zar has been quietly but powerfully fulfilling this mission since 1979. For over four decades, this remarkable institution has equipped thousands of women with essential skills, enabling them to achieve self-reliance and contribute effectively to their families and communities.

Currently, around 180 young women are enrolled in various vocational courses at Sanat Zar. During the summer holidays, this number often doubles, reflecting growing enthusiasm among women to enhance their earning potential.

The training programs offered at Sanat Zar are diverse and tailored to meet modern market demands. Women are gaining expertise in areas such as computer skills, dress making, dress designing, fashion designing, cooking, beautician work, hand and machine embroidery, fine arts, and digital marketing. Each course has been thoughtfully designed to open real-world opportunities, whether through employment or self-employment.

In particular, the inclusion of fields like digital marketing highlights the institution’s forward-looking approach, preparing women to tap into online business and freelance markets. Practical skills in beauty services, dress and fashion designing, and culinary arts also provide immediate avenues for launching small businesses or finding work in the service sector.

According to Zayed Al-Khair, Incharge of Sanat Zar Multan, the institution has successfully trained thousands of women since its inception.

He noted that no educational qualifications are required for admission; the only condition is that applicants must be over 18 years of age. This inclusive policy ensures that women from all social backgrounds can benefit from skill development.

He further highlighted that nearly all the courses offer broad employment possibilities. Graduates are finding success by establishing tailoring boutiques, beauty salons, catering services, and freelance businesses, contributing to their families' financial well-being and strengthening the local economy.

The broader mission of Sanat Zar is not just to teach technical skills but also to cultivate entrepreneurial thinking. Trainees are introduced to basic business concepts, empowering them to manage and expand their own small ventures confidently.

The success stories emerging from Sanat Zar are numerous. Many former trainees have become respected professionals in their fields, while others have turned into job creators by employing more women, thus multiplying the impact of their training.

Sanat Zar Multan continues to be a silent yet powerful catalyst for change. Without much publicity, it has illuminated the lives of countless women, offering them the dignity of work, the confidence of independence, and the promise of a better future.

In a society where women’s economic participation is vital for sustainable growth, institutions like Sanat Zar serve as shining examples of how focused, skill-based education can transform lives.