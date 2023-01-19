Sanatzar organizes awareness seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The District Industrial Home 'Sanatzar' in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan held an awareness seminar for women, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):The District Industrial Home 'Sanatzar' in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan held an awareness seminar for women, here on Thursday.

The women were briefed about women banking and equity.

Hamad Anwar, an officer from State Bank told the women that State Bank was providing loans to women for starting business on easy installments and lowest markup rate of 5 percent annually.

He also guided them about the procedure to apply for loans.

Manager Sanatzar Zahida Naz, Deputy Director Social Welfare Amina Alam and others were present.