Sanatzar proving helpful for imparting modern skills to women: DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General Social Welfare Punjab Shahid Niaz said that Sanatzar was imparting modern skills in different professional trades to women.

He was presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of the Sanatzar at the Social Welfare Complex here Monday.

Director Social Welfare Farukh Rizwan, Deputy Director Nasir Chadhar, Manager Sanatzar Zahida Naz and others were present.

DG visited various class rooms ---tailoring, beautician and other courses and inspected practical work.

He appreciated the efforts of instructors and directed them to impart modern skills to students.

Earlier, Manager Zahida Naz informed in detail about different courses including fine art, cooking, tailoring, dress making, beautician etc.