Sanaullah Abbasi made Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan

Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan (BPS-21) Sanaullah Abbasi has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan (BPS-21) Sanaullah Abbasi has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued here Wednesday.

He relieved BPS-22 police officer Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan who has been asked to report to establishment division Islamabad.