Sanaullah Abbasi Made Inspector General Of Police Gilgit-Baltistan
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:07 PM
Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan (BPS-21) Sanaullah Abbasi has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued here Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan (BPS-21) Sanaullah Abbasi has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued here Wednesday.
He relieved BPS-22 police officer Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan who has been asked to report to establishment division Islamabad.