UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanaullah Abbasi Made Inspector General Of Police Gilgit-Baltistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:07 PM

Sanaullah Abbasi made Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan

Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan (BPS-21) Sanaullah Abbasi has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan (BPS-21) Sanaullah Abbasi has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a notification issued here Wednesday.

He relieved BPS-22 police officer Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan who has been asked to report to establishment division Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

Recent Stories

Three Killed, 4 Injured as Explosive-Laden Car Det ..

28 seconds ago

Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed orders pullback from US emb ..

5 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau opposition chief wins presidential e ..

5 minutes ago

Private Schools Association announces extension to ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends Akram Durrani's ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.