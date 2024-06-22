Sanaullah, AJK PM Discuss Region’s Budget, Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul-Haq on Saturday discussed the upcoming budget and development projects in the region.
Anwar-ul-Haq expressed his gratitude to the government of Pakistan for its unwavering support, emphasising the administration's commitment to ensuring good governance and the welfare of the people, said a press release.
However, he highlighted the need for an increase in the budget grant, which has remained stagnant for the past five years. The prime minister stressed that a boost in funding is essential to meet the targets of annual development projects, particularly in light of the current political and security landscape.
Sanaullah, who holds the portfolio of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), assured that the proposal to increase the budget grant would be given due consideration. He reaffirmed the government's dedication to utilising available resources to drive economic development and social prosperity in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
He also pledged to provide necessary support to alleviate the difficulties faced by the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the Federal government's unwavering commitment to the region's well-being.
