Sanaullah asks concerned department to give decision on foreign funding case

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday asked the department concerned to announce decision on foreign funding case of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), without delay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday asked the department concerned to announce decision on foreign funding case of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), without delay.

"We have been waiting decision in foreign funding case for the last eight years, " he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI leadership had received funds from various resources, he said adding that everything has been declared in this connection.

Commenting on dissolving assemblies in KPK and Punjab, he said, Imran Khan should take initiative for suspending assemblies in KPK and Punjab. He said, the incumbent government is committed to hold general elections in the country.

Replying to a question about no-confidence move against Imran Khan, he said that the decision was taken by Nawaz Sharif in London.