Sanaullah asks PTI to seek solution through dialogue, not deadlock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah extended an olive branch to PTI, urging them to embark on a democratic path and engage in constructive dialogue as PTI can halt the erosion of their political foundation which is being damaged by their current stance.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Advisor to the PM urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to seek a solution through dialogue, not deadlock.

Sanaullah told the channel that the government was willing to engage in talks with the PTI to resolve outstanding issues, but emphasized that dialogue should be the preferred approach, rather than confrontation.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer of table talks is a golden opportunity for a peaceful resolution to the prevailing issues.

Rana Sanaullah highlighted that Shehbaz Sharif had previously offered dialogue when they were in the opposition, but the PTI did not accept it, adding, now, the Prime Minister has again extended an offer for dialogue, emphasizing its importance for the country's greater interest and betterment.

Rana Sanaullah stated that PML-N is not intimidated by any protest calls, but instead, the party has always believed in upholding democratic norms.

He emphasized that PML-N seeks solutions within the democratic framework, prioritizing dialogue and peaceful resolution over confrontation.

Responding to a query, Sanaullah further stated that the Parliamentary Commission was offered to the PTI, just like during their regime when the PML-N expressed concerns over election results.

In response, the PTI chairman established a commission headed by Pervaiz Khattak, which only held one meeting. Now, the PML-N has revived that committee and offered the PTI the same process they adopted in the past.

He emphasized that PTI should demonstrate seriousness and accept the dialogue offered to prevent instability that could cause harm.

He urged PTI to prioritize dialogue over confrontation, stressing that the government is willing to engage in talks to resolve outstanding issues.