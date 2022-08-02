UrduPoint.com

Sanaullah Asks PTI's Chief To Tender Apology, Resignation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan should immediately resign from party leadership besides apologizing to the nation after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision into foreign funding case

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar here, he said today a constitutional institution declared Imran Khan as thief.

He (imran) utilized donation and foreign funding for running a political party, he added.

The minister said PTI Chief wanted to create chaos and anarchy in the country by misguiding the nation.

The ECP decision proved Imran Khan as certified liar, he added.

He said PTI deliberately concealed facts into foreign funding case and all such details were narrated in the decision.

The country's laws did not permit any political party to receive funds from foreigners or foreign companies, he added.

The minister paid tributes to three members ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Skindar Sultan for their landmark and historical decision.

The ECP despite continuous baseless allegation of PTI head showed courage and patience and decided the case on merit, he said.

He said 'Fitna Khan' used foil language against ECP and CEC but they decided the case as per the constitution.

The entire nation paid salute to the ECP for their landmark decision, he added.

The minister said the decision had proved that Imran Khan was a dishonest person and utilized donation collected in name of charity for political gains only.

Referring to 2002 and 2017 Acts regarding election, he said it was totally illegal to receive fund from foreigners and foreign funding.

It was evident from the decision that PTI received funding from 34 foreigners besides 351 foreign companies, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said PTI tried its best to defer the case on one or other pretexts for the last eight years.

However, the ECP investigation unearthed all facts before the nation, he added.

He said the government was fully satisfied and ECP decision would be implemented.

Earlier, the minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls of armed forces personnel martyred in a helicopter crash.

