Sanaullah Assures To Extend Support To Provincial Govts In Tackling With Menace Of Terrorism

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 01, 2022 | 04:47 PM

The Interior Minister says Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has taken responsibility for the latest terrorist attack in Balochistan which is condemnable and alarming not only for Pakistan but for the whole region.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has assured to extend all out support to provincial governments and law enforcement agencies in tackling with the menace of terrorism.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has taken responsibility for the latest terrorist attack in Balochistan which is condemnable and alarming not only for Pakistan but for the whole region.

The Interior Minister said resurge of terrorism is also a matter of concern for neighboring Afghanistan where Pakistan has been extending every possible assistance for peace.

Rana Sanaullah said provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should fulfill their responsibility of ensuring law and order and may at any time seek federation's assistance to counter the terrorist threat.

He said the Federal government is keeping a check on the security situation across the country and our security forces are fully capable of dealing with any challenge.

