Sanaullah Baloch inaugurates Gowash Link Road in Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly, Sanaullah Baloch on Monday inaugurated Gowash Link Road and sewerage system completed at a cost of Rs 200 million in Kharan district.

Communication and Works (C&W) Xen Adil Naseer gave a detailed briefing on the Link road and other development projects.

Sana Baloch said, "We were trying our best to use the available resources for the construction and development of Kharan without any discrimination."He said most of the dilapidated roads in the city are being rebuilt to facilitate the masses adding that it was provincial government's top priority to provide basic amenities to the people.

BNP-M's district president Haji Mir Muhammad Juma Kabdani, SDO Haji Jabbar Shah Nawaz Tondai, General Secretary Nadeem Baloch. Sardar Fazal Sumalani DDO Khuda-i- Reham Qambrani and other leaders were present on the occasion.