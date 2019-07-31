UrduPoint.com
Sanaullah Baloch Urges Balochistan Govt To Accelerate Development Work

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:26 PM

Sanaullah Baloch urges Balochistan govt to accelerate development work

Balochistan National Party (BNP) central leader and Member of Balochistan Assembly, Sanaullah Baloch Wednesday urged the provincial government to accelerate the work on development projects in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan National Party (BNP) central leader and Member of Balochistan Assembly, Sanaullah Baloch Wednesday urged the provincial government to accelerate the work on development projects in the province.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work on some vital development projects, he urged the government to bring the province at par with other provinces.

Talking to APP, he highlighted the need to modify the entire development model to focus on the current issues of the province including education, health, water scarcity and unemployment.

Baloch said: "We should not waste further time to provide basic facilities and improve the governance system of Balochistan.

" He urged the government to improve the education, health, law and order and overcome water scarcity in the province.

Sanaullah said the government should take such steps to uplift education sector to save student's time.

He suggested the government to deploy skilled force and recruit technical experts on technical posts.

The government should focus on improving irrigation infrastructure and water resource management in the province and should allocate more funds for irrigation and agriculture sectors, he added.

