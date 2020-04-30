UrduPoint.com
Sanaullah Baloch Urges For Formulating Task Force To Determine Farmers Loss Due To Locust Attack

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:53 AM

Leader of Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M), Sanaullah Baloch has urged the provincial government to formulate a task force to determine the losses of farmers due to locust attack

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Leader of Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M), Sanaullah Baloch has urged the provincial government to formulate a task force to determine the losses of farmers due to locust attack.

The authorities concerned should immediately respond to the situation and prepare a comprehensive strategy to combat the locusts attack, he said during an interaction with farmers of Quetta and Awaran at his residence on Wednesday.

He said government should also announce a relief package for the affected farmers as half of all crops have been destroyed.

The farmers were struggling with limited resources to combat the worst locust plague in the province as the infestation has devastated the fields, ahead of its harvest days, he maintained.

He said Locust plague rapidly spreading all over Balochistan had affected agricultural farms, grasslands, vegetation equally in the area that had caused a huge loss to the already suffering region.

Agriculture accounts for 30 to 40 percent people's livelihood in the province but the sector was already struggling for years due to drought and dwindling water supplies.

When contacted an official of Balochistan agriculture department, he said that the government has initiated the locust eradication efforts in the province.

He added that the government had also declared a nationwide emergency and urgently appealed for help from the international community.

The authorities concerned are working on multiple local and international collaborations to deal with this challenge, he said.

The government departments have also decided to strengthen the national action plan to combat locust attacks in the province, the official added.

