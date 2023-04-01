Sanaullah condemns attack on security forces at Pak-Iran border

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday condemned the attack on security forces at Pakistan-Iran border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday condemned the attack on security forces at Pakistan-Iran border.

Paying homage to the four martyrs in the attack, he said that the sons of the soil laid down their lives to protect motherland and added that the whole nation was proud of them.

"The whole country is united against terrorism and one day we will succeed to win this war against terrorism," the minister expressed his resolve.

Sana prayed high ranks for the martyrs and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families.