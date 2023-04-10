Sanaullah condemns Quetta blast; expresses sorrow over loss of lives

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Shahrah-e-Iqbal road in Quetta and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.

In a statement issued here, the minister offered his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and patience for their families during this difficult time.

He emphasized that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the martyrs and pays tribute to their sacrifice.

He stated that terrorist elements cannot weaken the nation's morale with such cowardly attacks.

The minister assured the nation that the government was committed to eradicating these handfuls of terrorists and taking revenge. He promised that the perpetrators would be brought to justice and punished severely for their heinous act.

Interior Minister also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured and assured the nation that the government would do everything possible to provide them with the best medical care.