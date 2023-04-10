Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Sanaullah Condemns Quetta Blast; Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Sanaullah condemns Quetta blast; expresses sorrow over loss of lives

Nterior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Shahrah-e-Iqbal road in Quetta and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Shahrah-e-Iqbal road in Quetta and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.

In a statement issued here, the minister offered his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and patience for their families during this difficult time.

He emphasized that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the martyrs and pays tribute to their sacrifice.

He stated that terrorist elements cannot weaken the nation's morale with such cowardly attacks.

The minister assured the nation that the government was committed to eradicating these handfuls of terrorists and taking revenge. He promised that the perpetrators would be brought to justice and punished severely for their heinous act.

Interior Minister also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured and assured the nation that the government would do everything possible to provide them with the best medical care.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Road Government Best

Recent Stories

58 inspectors promoted to DSP rank

58 inspectors promoted to DSP rank

1 minute ago
 Govt firmly upholds supremacy of Parliament: Inter ..

Govt firmly upholds supremacy of Parliament: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Kh ..

1 minute ago
 28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH ..

28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

2 minutes ago
 IGP cuts cake with Christian employees in connecti ..

IGP cuts cake with Christian employees in connection with Easter

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Finance on US visit to attend IMF, WB sp ..

Secretary Finance on US visit to attend IMF, WB spring meetings: Ministry clarif ..

38 seconds ago
 Second phase of Polio vaccination drive concludes

Second phase of Polio vaccination drive concludes

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.