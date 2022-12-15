Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Miranshah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday condemning the suicide blast in Miranshah area of North Waziristan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Havaldar Muhammad Ameer and a civilian.

"The entire nation pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the country and salute to their courage" the minister said in a news statement.

He said the sacrifices of martyrs would not go in vain. The entire nation stood with its security forces which had capability to curb terror activities in the country, he added.

Sanaullah said terrorists would be chased and their nefarious designs would be foiled.

He also expressed concern over the law and order situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

nvd-muk