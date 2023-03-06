Sanaullah condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Balochistan Constabulary's van in Bolan.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the attack.

Rana Sanaullah paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for security of the country.

"The entire nation stood with the law enforcement agencies in the war against terrorism," he added.

The minister also condoled with the families of martyred personnel and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Rana Sanaullah also sought report of the attack.