Sanaullah condemns terrorist attack on security check post in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces' check post in North Waziristan, which resulted in tragic loss of lives and left several others injured.

In a statement issued here, he paid tributes to martyred security personnel, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

"The martyrdom of our brave security forces is an irreparable loss for the nation. Their courage and dedication to protecting our homeland will always be remembered," he added.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attack.

Promising swift action against the perpetrators, the minister assured that no stone would be left unturned in bringing the terrorists to justice.

"We will take full account of each martyrdom caused by the terrorists," he declared, emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens.

Expressing optimism, Sanaullah said "InshAllah, the terrorists responsible for this heinous act will meet their end very soon. Our security forces are tirelessly working to apprehend them and put an end to their nefarious activities."The minister extended his prayers for patience and strength to the families of the martyrs and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.