Sanaullah Confident Of Government's Ability To Provide Prompt Relief To Consumers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Friday has reassured the public that the government is taking concrete steps to reduce electricity bills and expressed confidence that these measures would yield tangible results which will provide much-needed relief to consumers in the coming months.
In an interview with private news channel Sanaullah said that the government is taking concrete steps to address the issues faced by consumers, including high electricity bills and inflation.
"The government is fully committed to providing relief to consumers," Sanaullah said, adding, we understand the difficulties faced by the common man and are working tirelessly to address them."
Sanaullah also highlighted the government's efforts to increase power generation capacity, improve energy efficiency, and enhance regulatory oversight to prevent profiteering.
Sanaullah warned that Imran Khan will not find any relief in the coming days, as the government will continue to take decisive action against those who engage in unlawful activities.
He emphasized that the rule of law will prevail, and those who challenge the state's authority will face consequences.
Responding to another query about Cabinet share with PPP, he confirmed that the offer stands, but the party's decision is still pending.
The government has expressed willingness to consider their request, acknowledging the party's significant contribution to the government's formation, he added.
"We believe in collaborative governance and want to work together with all stakeholders, including the PPP, to drive progress and prosperity in Pakistan," Sanaullah said.
He added that the government is open to constructive criticism and suggestions from the PPP, which will help refine policies and initiatives for the betterment of the country.
