Sanaullah directs health department to finalize arrangements for anti-polio campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :After eight months break, second five days long anti-polio drive would be kicked off from 21st September in district Abbottabad whereas 216385 children would be vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the polio eradication committee district Abbottabad at his office.

The DC said that we would not tolerate negligence to achieve the targets of the September drive and directed all concerned to start arrangements for making the campaign successful.

Mughees Sanaullah said eradication of polio from the country is our national task and we can achieve this target by vaccinating all under 5 years of children in district Abbottabad.

Talking about the issues that took place during the February 2020 anti-polio drive in the cantonment areas, the deputy commissioner directed the health department to address them and trained the immunization teams to tackle the same issues at the spot.

In 54 union councils of district Abbottabad, 216385 children would be immunized during the 5 days long anti-polio drive where 940 mobile teams, 103 fix teams, 34 teams for bus terminals, 4 roaming teams, while mobile teams would vaccinate 186892 children at homes.