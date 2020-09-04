UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanaullah Directs Health Department To Finalize Arrangements For Anti-polio Campaign

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:08 PM

Sanaullah directs health department to finalize arrangements for anti-polio campaign

After eight months break, second five days long anti-polio drive would be kicked off from 21st September in district Abbottabad whereas 216385 children would be vaccinated

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :After eight months break, second five days long anti-polio drive would be kicked off from 21st September in district Abbottabad whereas 216385 children would be vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the polio eradication committee district Abbottabad at his office.

The DC said that we would not tolerate negligence to achieve the targets of the September drive and directed all concerned to start arrangements for making the campaign successful.

Mughees Sanaullah said eradication of polio from the country is our national task and we can achieve this target by vaccinating all under 5 years of children in district Abbottabad.

Talking about the issues that took place during the February 2020 anti-polio drive in the cantonment areas, the deputy commissioner directed the health department to address them and trained the immunization teams to tackle the same issues at the spot.

In 54 union councils of district Abbottabad, 216385 children would be immunized during the 5 days long anti-polio drive where 940 mobile teams, 103 fix teams, 34 teams for bus terminals, 4 roaming teams, while mobile teams would vaccinate 186892 children at homes.

Related Topics

Polio Abbottabad Mobile Same February September 2020 All From

Recent Stories

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

31 minutes ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

38 minutes ago

Proactive policies help control locust: Syed Fakha ..

40 seconds ago

Pandemic could be 'kiss of death' for managed trad ..

43 seconds ago

CM aide for extending facilities to farmers on pri ..

45 seconds ago

Belarusian Defense Minister Says Leaders of 4 Nati ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.