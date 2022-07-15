Sanaullah discusses by-elections security measures with ECP chief

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaulllah Khan on Friday contacted Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan on phone call and discussed the security arrangements for by-elections to be held in Punjab.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah convened a review meeting at the Interior Ministry for the security of the by-elections, said a news release.

The meeting will be attended by the officials of Interior Ministry, security departments and Chief Secretary Sindh through video link.