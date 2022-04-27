Sanaullah expresses resolve to arrest perpetrators of Karachi blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday expressed resolve to arrest perpetrators of Karachi blast and set a precedent. He said that on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he was going to Karachi today, said a press release.

He said the entire country expressed solidarity with Chinese brothers and it was our common grief. We will deal with it with full force as it is attack on Pak-China friendship, he added. He said that he would find out the facts in meeting with the concerned authorities.

Our great friend China will be kept fully informed in progress about investigation into the incident, he added.

The minister said they would review all security apparatus for Chinese residents and would take effective measures after a thorough review of security. Every aspect will be carefully examined, he added. Sana Ullah said the Federal government would cooperate fully to bring the perpetrators to justice.