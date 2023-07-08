Sanaullah felicitates PM for relaunching of halted free laptop scheme

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday extended his heartiest felicitations to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and PM Youth Program team on the relaunch of halted free laptop scheme.

In a tweet, the minister said the initiative would open new avenues for technological advancement in the country.