ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Sunday said that May 28 served as a testament to the unwavering determination of the people of Pakistan to make defence of the country an insurmountable challenge.

In a tweet on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbir, the minister said as the nation celebrates the silver jubilee of the day of nuclear tests carried out by Pakistan in 1998, "Let us all honor and acknowledge the pivotal contributions of individuals who played a crucial role in achieving this historic milestone and made Pakistan's defense impregnable."