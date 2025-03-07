Sanaullah Hails Trump's Appreciation As Matter Of Pride For Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Friday welcomed Donald Trump's appreciation for Pakistan's Armed Forces as a crucial acknowledgment of their sacrifices and a matter of pride for Pakistan and an opportunity to boost cooperation against global terrorism.
In a candid conversation with a private news channel, he underscored that the United States has consistently urged Pakistan to "do more" in the fight against terrorism, but in a significant departure, the US has finally acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's efforts, marking a notable shift in stance.
He specifically appreciated the invaluable sacrifices and relentless efforts of Pakistan's intelligence agencies and armed forces in the fight against terrorism, acknowledging their critical role in ensuring regional and global security.
He emphasized the crucial role of Pakistan's agencies and armed forces in combating terrorism, stating that it would be a matter of pride for Pakistan if Donald Trump acknowledges their efforts.
Responding to a query, Rana Sanaullah stressed that the Federal government is always ready to cooperate with the provincial government, emphasizing that countering terrorism is a collective responsibility that requires a unified effort.
Sanaullah stated that achieving high-value targets is essential in counter-terrorism efforts, highlighting the importance of precision and effectiveness in combating terrorism.
Rana underscored the imperative of forging unbreakable ties and adopting a unified approach, asserting that combating terrorism is a collective obligation that demands unwavering cooperation and shared commitment.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025
Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025
Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan
184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests three human traffickers12 seconds ago
-
Sanaullah hails Trump's appreciation as matter of pride for Pakistan39 seconds ago
-
PTI should adopt responsible political approach to strengthen democracy: SAPM11 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Vehemently Condemns BJP Member’s Remarks on 1931 Kashmiri Martyrs31 minutes ago
-
DPO visits district jail, reviews security arrangements31 minutes ago
-
‘BJP leader’s derogatory remarks cannot rewrite Kashmir’s history ’1 hour ago
-
Four of a family burned in Quetta gas leakage blast2 hours ago
-
NEPRA announces cut in power tariff nationwide under monthly FCA11 hours ago
-
BJP’s Hindutva agenda cannot change ground realities in IIOJK: APHC12 hours ago
-
SP Potohar holds khuli kachehri at Police Lines13 hours ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs condole demise of Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey13 hours ago
-
Govt unveils Ramazan Relief package for low and middle income families13 hours ago