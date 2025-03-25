Open Menu

Sanaullah, Hawkins Discuss Bilateral Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 10:16 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah met with Australian High Commissioner (AHC) Neil Hawkins to discuss bilateral relations, mutual cooperation, and regional developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah met with Australian High Commissioner (AHC) Neil Hawkins to discuss bilateral relations, mutual cooperation, and regional developments.

The Australian High Commissioner commended Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, acknowledging the country’s significant efforts to ensure peace and stability. He expressed Australia’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Pakistan in various sectors, said a press release.

Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, emphasized that strong Pakistan-Australia relations are crucial for mutual development, highlighting the need to enhance collaboration in education, trade, and investment.

He also reiterated that Pakistan plays a key role in promoting peace and stability in the region and urged the international community to benefit from Pakistan’s experience in maintaining regional security.

Sanaullah said that political stability and economic growth are interdependent, and strengthening democratic traditions is essential for national stability. He underscored that sustainable development is only possible through a strong economy and robust foreign relations, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to economic stability.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their dedication to deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in multiple domains.

