Sanaullah Hinjra appointed as secretary RTA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Sanaullah Hinjra has been appointed as secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) District Faisalabad as his predecessor Muhammad Sarwar was transferred and appointed as Director Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad.

The district administration arranged a farewell here on Sunday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh in the chair to pay tribute to the services of transferred secretary RTA.

The DC appreciated departmental services of Muhammad Sarwar as secretary RTA and said that he had taken effective measures to ensure high orderliness and passenger facilities at public transport stands.

He also congratulated him on his new appointment as director PHA and expressed good wishes for his future.

The newly appointed Secretary RTA Sanaullah Hanjra also addressed the ceremony and presented a commemorative shield to his predecessor.

Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) Kashif Raza Awan, Faisal Sultan, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Muhammad Umar Maqbool, Waqas Safdar Sikandri and other officers were also present.