Open Menu

Sanaullah Holds Key Meeting With British High Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Sanaullah holds key meeting with British High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan held an important meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott to discuss strengthening economic partnerships, enhancing trade relations, and exploring new avenues of mutual cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding bilateral ties with the UK, said a press release.

The discussion also focused on adopting a joint strategy against terrorism, increasing security cooperation, and taking collaborative measures to ensure regional peace and stability.

Both dignitaries agreed on reinforcing intelligence sharing and operational cooperation in counter terrorism efforts.

Additionally, cultural exchanges and the promotion of people-to-people ties were discussed to further strengthen relations between the two nations.

Sanaullah emphasized that the Government of Pakistan is committed to deepening cooperation with the UK across all sectors and will take all necessary measures to achieve this goal.

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated mo ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated moon dust for lunar exploration

50 minutes ago
 Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to ..

Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

50 minutes ago

Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promoti ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand Nort ..

50 minutes ago
 Update: Ministry of Finance announces new minister ..

Update: Ministry of Finance announces new ministerial decision on service provid ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Go ..

UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba along ..

51 minutes ago
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Coun ..

Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

4 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

5 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

6 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan