Sanaullah holds key meeting with British High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan held an important meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott to discuss strengthening economic partnerships, enhancing trade relations, and exploring new avenues of mutual cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding bilateral ties with the UK, said a press release.

The discussion also focused on adopting a joint strategy against terrorism, increasing security cooperation, and taking collaborative measures to ensure regional peace and stability.

Both dignitaries agreed on reinforcing intelligence sharing and operational cooperation in counter terrorism efforts.

Additionally, cultural exchanges and the promotion of people-to-people ties were discussed to further strengthen relations between the two nations.

Sanaullah emphasized that the Government of Pakistan is committed to deepening cooperation with the UK across all sectors and will take all necessary measures to achieve this goal.