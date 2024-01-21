Sanaullah Inaugurates PMLN Election Office In Jaranwala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan inaugurated the party election office in Jaranwala on Sunday.
PMLN local leader Malik Nawab Sher Waseer, former MNA, established the office for electioneering in the area.
Rana Sana said the party heroes never betrayed even though they were not issued tickets for contesting the election.
He said the PMLN was the only party which always preferred national interests over personal gains. The party, under Mian Nawaz Sharif leadership, ended load-shedding and eliminated terrorism in the past. During previous tenure of PMLN, the country was making progress but Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to continue in the Prime Minister's office.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, 5 injured in road accidents14 minutes ago
-
CM inspects under-construction residences for police24 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reiterates PPP's commitment to overcome crises34 minutes ago
-
Operation against professional beggars launched; 12 apprehended34 minutes ago
-
PML-N unveils 212 candidates for 266 NA seats in February 8 elections34 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on overcharging in transport hubs ensures swift penalties, refunds34 minutes ago
-
Cold weather with possibility of fog predicts in northern Sindh34 minutes ago
-
Kh Asif asks PML-N workers to launch door-to-door campaign44 minutes ago
-
GCWUS delegation visit WCCIS44 minutes ago
-
Karachiites also want Nawaz Sharif: Atta Tarar1 hour ago
-
Arsenic concentration in groundwater reaches alarming levels1 hour ago
-
Pneumonia cases surge amid smog, cold weather1 hour ago