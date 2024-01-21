Sanaullah inaugurates PMLN election office in Jaranwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan inaugurated the party election office in Jaranwala on Sunday.

PMLN local leader Malik Nawab Sher Waseer, former MNA, established the office for electioneering in the area.

Rana Sana said the party heroes never betrayed even though they were not issued tickets for contesting the election.

He said the PMLN was the only party which always preferred national interests over personal gains. The party, under Mian Nawaz Sharif leadership, ended load-shedding and eliminated terrorism in the past. During previous tenure of PMLN, the country was making progress but Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to continue in the Prime Minister's office.