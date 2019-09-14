Sanaullah judicial remand extended till Sept 28

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :An anti-narcotics court here on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N ( PML-N ) leader, Rana Sanaullah , till Sept 28 in a drug-smuggling case.

The accused was produced before duty judge along with other suspects. The court ordered the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to submit notification of prosecutor's appointment. The court also ordered the ANF to present the accused on the next date of hearing.