Sanaullah Judicial Remand Extended Till Sept 28
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:04 PM
An anti-narcotics court here on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader, Rana Sanaullah, till Sept 28 in a drug-smuggling case
The accused was produced before duty judge along with other suspects. The court ordered the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to submit notification of prosecutor's appointment. The court also ordered the ANF to present the accused on the next date of hearing.