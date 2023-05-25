(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the death of Sardar Mahmood Sadiq, the elder brother of prominent politician Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the minister reached out to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and his grieving family, extending his condolences during this difficult time.

Sanaullah prayed that may Allah, the Most Merciful, forgive the departed soul and elevate his ranks in the hereafter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and his family as they navigate through this challenging period of bereavement," he added.