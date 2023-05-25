UrduPoint.com

Sanaullah Mourns Demise Of Ayaz Sadiq's Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Sanaullah mourns demise of Ayaz Sadiq's brother

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the death of Sardar Mahmood Sadiq, the elder brother of prominent politician Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the death of Sardar Mahmood Sadiq, the elder brother of prominent politician Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the minister reached out to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and his grieving family, extending his condolences during this difficult time.

Sanaullah prayed that may Allah, the Most Merciful, forgive the departed soul and elevate his ranks in the hereafter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and his family as they navigate through this challenging period of bereavement," he added.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Sardar Ayaz Sadiq May Family

Recent Stories

Sharjah hosts first King Sejong Institute MEA’s ..

Sharjah hosts first King Sejong Institute MEA’s annual leadership meeting in U ..

3 minutes ago
 ATC hands over 16 accused to army authorities for ..

ATC hands over 16 accused to army authorities for trial

37 seconds ago
 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada' observed at Swabi

'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada' observed at Swabi

1 minute ago
 House Speaker McCarthy Says No Catastrophe if Part ..

House Speaker McCarthy Says No Catastrophe if Parties Fail to Reach Deal on Debt ..

1 minute ago
 France Says Necessary to Work on Boosting NPP Safe ..

France Says Necessary to Work on Boosting NPP Safety in Next 15 Years - Nuclear ..

1 minute ago
 AJK observes 'Youm e Takreem Shuhda e Pakistan' wi ..

AJK observes 'Youm e Takreem Shuhda e Pakistan' with full respect, honour

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.