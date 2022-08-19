UrduPoint.com

Sanaullah Pays Respect At Roza E Rasool (PBUH)

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Sanaullah pays respect at Roza e Rasool (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday paid his respect at the Roza e Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Medina.

The minister offered special prayers for development, prosperity and stability of Pakistan, said a statement issued here.

The minister offered Friday prayers at the Masjid Nabawi (PBUH). He also offered special 'Nawafil' in the premises of Roza e Rasool (PBUH) and recited the Holy Quran.

