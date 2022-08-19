Sanaullah Pays Respect At Roza E Rasool (PBUH)
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday paid his respect at the Roza e Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Medina.
The minister offered special prayers for development, prosperity and stability of Pakistan, said a statement issued here.
The minister offered Friday prayers at the Masjid Nabawi (PBUH). He also offered special 'Nawafil' in the premises of Roza e Rasool (PBUH) and recited the Holy Quran.