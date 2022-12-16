UrduPoint.com

Sanaullah Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs On 8th Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Sanaullah pays tribute to APS martyrs on 8th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday paid tribute to the Army Public school (APS) martyrs and their bereaved families and brave teachers on the eighth anniversary of the attack.

"December 16 is the day, which will continue to remind us the great sacrifices of APS martyrs," the minister said in a message released on the eighth anniversary of a terrorist attack on the APS Peshawar.

He said the APS tragedy united the entire nation against terrorism and religious extremism. The entire nation got united and defeated terrorism, he added.

Terming the terrorists, who martyred innocent and young children during the attack, "beasts" and "brutal", Sana said the APS tragedy was one of the saddest incidents in the country's history.

He said the wounds of unforgettable tragedy were still fresh despite the passage of eight years.

