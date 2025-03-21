Open Menu

Sanaullah Pledges To Root Out Terrorism From Country Till Logical Conclusion

March 21, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday reaffirmed the Federal government's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan, emphasizing that the government was resolute in its mission to root out terrorism until a logical conclusion is reached.

In an interview, the Advisor reaffirmed the ongoing terrorism operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressing it will continue until the province is rid of terrorism.

The Advisor also urged the KPK government to cooperate and invest in infrastructure development and a robust Counter-Terrorism Department.

He criticized those who failed to support the national cause of eliminating terrorism from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing the need for unity in this fight.

He urged all stakeholders to put aside their differences and work together to achieve this critical goal, stressing that individual interests should not supersede national security.

Responding to a question, he stated that the PTI founder's case was currently in the courts and the decision to release him rests with the judiciary not with administrative authorities who can issue executive orders.

