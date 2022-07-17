UrduPoint.com

Sanaullah Praises ECP For Holding By-polls In Peaceful Way

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Sanaullah praises ECP for holding by-polls in peaceful way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday praised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for making comprehensive and exemplary arrangements to hold by-polls in 20 Constituencies of Punjab in a peaceful way.

The ECP has ensured rule of law throughout the by-election proceeding which is commendable, he said while addressing a news conference.

"It may possible that the turnout in the by-election would cross 50 per cent, which is very encouraging as it shows that the people have enthusiastically participated in the election," Rana Sanaullah observed.

He said that the registered voters in all the 20 constituencies were 4,596,873 while a total of 3,140 polling stations including 739 for male, 704 of female, 1,696 combined, and one improvised polling station were set up for the by-election.

The minister said that out of a total of 3,140 polling stations, minor type of complaints was received from only 14 polling stations. "Not a single complaint has been received about the ECP staff, violations of rules and arrangements made by the ECP from any candidates and their supporters," he added.

He said that about 185 candidates had participated in the by-election. No First Information Report (FIR) had been registered as not a single incident of firing took place at any polling stations.

The minister also appreciated Pakistan Army troops, rangers and Punjab police for maintaining law & order during the by-polls.

He said that the Quick Response Force had responded to any complaint in less than 10 minutes.   The Minister said a private company was involved in the incident of violence in Muzaffargarh against which action had been taken timely. The operation of the company was suspended and a high-level inquiry would also be conducted in this regard.      To a question, about the audio tape of Sheikh Rashid and Gul Zaman, the minister said, Gul Zaman, is the frontman of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Firing Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Army Rangers Police Punjab Interior Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Rana SanaUllah Company Rashid Male Muzaffargarh May Sunday FIR All From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

17 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

17 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.