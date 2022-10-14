UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s demand for holding early elections in the country.

It was a bad idea as the government was busy with relief and rehabilitation works being carried out in flood-hit areas of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Sanaullah said Imran Khan should not worry about the appointment of new army chief as it would be done as per the law.

He said PTI leadership was organizing long marches and protest demonstrations to pressurize the government. Imran Khan should stop damaging the system as he wanted the state institutions to help him regain power, the minister added.

In reply to a question about the acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case, he said the court had announced the verdict on merit as all the cases were false.

