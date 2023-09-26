(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N's reaction comes a day after Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said stated Nawaz might face arrest at the airport if bail was not granted, referring to a past arrest upon his return in 2018.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2023) Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah responded to caretaker security czar Sarfraz Bugti's comments about Nawaz Sharif's potential arrest upon return.

Nawaz, the former prime minister disqualified in 2017, obtained permission to travel abroad for medical treatment in November 2019. Now, he planned to return on October 21, 2023.

Sanaullah criticized Bugti's remarks, suggesting he focus on his duties rather than commenting on Nawaz.

He emphasized that the people would determine Nawaz's actions upon arrival, not the interior minister.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb also cautioned Bugti against such statements, asserting that Nawaz's post-airport plans were not his concern.

In response to the PML-N leaders' criticism, Bugti clarified that his comments were taken out of context and emphasized the caretaker government's lack of a political agenda. He welcomed Nawaz's return and assured he would be treated according to the law.