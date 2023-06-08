Sanaullah strongly condemns attack on policemen in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday strongly condemned the attack on police personnel in Mingora, Swat.

The incident, which took place during the morning hours in Mingora, resulted in the tragic loss of two constables namely Umra Khan and Ashraf Ali.

Musa Khan, a private security guard who was injured in the incident, later succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

Expressing profound sorrow and regret, the minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred police officers and the security guard.

He emphasized the sacrifices made by the police force had consistently displayed its unwavering dedication and selflessness in ensuring security of the country and citizens.

"The police force has rendered everlasting sacrifices for the security of the nation," the minister added.