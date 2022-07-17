Sanaullah to ensure continuous security surveillance during Punjab by-polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said a monitoring cell was set up at the Ministry of Interior to ensure continuous surveillance of the security situation during the on-going Punjab by-polls.

The Cell has been linked with the provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab as well as with the headquarters of the civil armed forces, the minister said in a news statement.

He said that security in all the constituencies, where a by-election was taking place, was on high alert to ensure law and order on the polling day.

Sanaullah said the civil armed forces were deployed in all the Constituencies at the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Minister said additional troops of the security forces were deployed in sensitive electorates.

Besides, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary, military troops had also been deputed as Quick Response Force.

He said all the law enforcement agencies were fully alert and would respond to any emergency situation without any delay.

He said that firearms and their exhibition in all the constituencies were totally prohibited.

The minister said that the security forces were also keeping close eye on the miscreants and there was a zero-tolerance policy against such people.

"It is our responsibility to ensure peace for free, fair, and transparent election and the government will utilize all available resources to achieve the goals", he added.

He asked the masses to exercise their right to vote in elections without fear in all of the 20 constituencies.