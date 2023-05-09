Sanaullah to review anti-smuggling measures in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan will visit Peshawar to review measures taken by the government to prevent the smuggling of essential commodities.

"The minister will review the measures taken to control smuggling of essential commodities on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The minister will also preside over a high-level meeting to prevent the smuggling of sugar, wheat, flour and urea in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.