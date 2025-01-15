Sanaullah urges PTI to submit written demands for meaningful dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) In a bid to move forward with negotiations, Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday hoped the PTI would soon present its written demands, including a comprehensive list of political prisoners and its stance on judicial commission-related laws, paving the way for a consensus-building dialogue.

Rana Sanaullah, emphasized in an exclusive interview with a private news channel that consensus remains elusive without the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitting its written demands.

Sanaullah expressed hopes that the PTI will soon submit its demands, potentially marking a significant turning point in negotiations, adding, once PTI's demands are received, the government plans to initiate consensus-building discussions with its allied parties and own party leadership.

Advisor to PM underscored that negotiation is a vital component of democratic and political processes.

He emphasized that his party has consistently advocated for dialogue, even when they were in opposition and have always pushed for sitting down at the negotiating table to resolve issues.

He urged the PTI to clearly outline its conditions and demands, paving the way for further progress.

Responding a query, Sanaullah emphasized that the government seeks consensus among all political parties, including PTI, to drive the country's progress.

He stressed the need for collective efforts to stabilize the economy, honor the sacrifices of the armed forces and state institutions and unite against terrorism to achieve lasting peace.

He further added that the government has no precondition or specific demands, but is committed to stabilizing the country, overcoming the current economic challenges and working towards revitalizing Pakistan's economy.

Regarding PPP's reservations and concerns, Rana Sanaullah assured that efforts are underway to address their grievances.

He emphasized that progress will be made in consensus with allied parties, ensuring a united approach.