Open Menu

Sanaullah Urges PTI To Submit Written Demands For Meaningful Dialogue

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Sanaullah urges PTI to submit written demands for meaningful dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) In a bid to move forward with negotiations, Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday hoped the PTI would soon present its written demands, including a comprehensive list of political prisoners and its stance on judicial commission-related laws, paving the way for a consensus-building dialogue.

Rana Sanaullah, emphasized in an exclusive interview with a private news channel that consensus remains elusive without the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitting its written demands.

Sanaullah expressed hopes that the PTI will soon submit its demands, potentially marking a significant turning point in negotiations, adding, once PTI's demands are received, the government plans to initiate consensus-building discussions with its allied parties and own party leadership.

Advisor to PM underscored that negotiation is a vital component of democratic and political processes.

He emphasized that his party has consistently advocated for dialogue, even when they were in opposition and have always pushed for sitting down at the negotiating table to resolve issues.

He urged the PTI to clearly outline its conditions and demands, paving the way for further progress.

Responding a query, Sanaullah emphasized that the government seeks consensus among all political parties, including PTI, to drive the country's progress.

He stressed the need for collective efforts to stabilize the economy, honor the sacrifices of the armed forces and state institutions and unite against terrorism to achieve lasting peace.

He further added that the government has no precondition or specific demands, but is committed to stabilizing the country, overcoming the current economic challenges and working towards revitalizing Pakistan's economy.

Regarding PPP's reservations and concerns, Rana Sanaullah assured that efforts are underway to address their grievances.

He emphasized that progress will be made in consensus with allied parties, ensuring a united approach.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Rana SanaUllah Progress All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

4 hours ago
 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

13 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

13 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

13 hours ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

13 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

13 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space explora ..

Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from Cali ..

13 hours ago
 Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global clim ..

Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..

13 hours ago
 UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private s ..

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan