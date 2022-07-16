Sanaullah warns PTI, its leaders not to breach law on election day

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister has said that the law will take its due course if anyone tries to sabotage the writ of the state by indulging in unlawful activities

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that the violators of the Election Commission's orders during tomorrow's by-polls will be held accountable under the law.

Taking to Twitter, Rana Sanaullah warned Imran Khan, his party leaders and workers of strict action if they indulged into violence on election day.

He wrote, "Imran Niazi and PTI must restrain from disrupting the peaceful proceedings of tomorrow’s by-elections by inciting riots or violence. The law will take its due course if anyone tries to sabotage the writ of the state by indulging in unlawful activities,".

Being an Interior Minister, he did not make general statement for all political parties taking part in the election and specified the PTI.

According to Radio Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah expressed commitment to ensure peace and transparency in these elections.

The Minister warned PTI and its leadership not to breach the law. He said any act like Daska elections would be dealt strictly.