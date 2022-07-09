UrduPoint.com

Sanaullah Writes Complaint To COAS Over Drug Case Against Him

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Sanaullah writes complaint to COAS over drug case against him

The Interior Minister says the case is fabricated one and some PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhary had opposed the case in their cabinet meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2022) Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday submitted a complaint before the army chief about the role of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in the drug case against him.

The Interior Minister said that former prime minister Imran Khan, former advisor on accountability Shahzad Akbar, and former Director General ANF Major General Arif Malik were involved in filing a fake case of 15kg of heroin possession against him.

“I have moved a complaint and the army will investigate it by its own way as it has received my complaint,” said Sanaullah.

He expressed these views while talking to a local private tv.

Sana accused Akbar of carrying a bag containing 15kg of heroin and asking the Islamabad police to plant it in his room at Parliament Lodges. "When Islamabad Police refused, Maj Gen Malik got involved in this conspiracy and got benefits in return," the minister claimed.

He stated that PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Ijaz Shah also opposed the case against him in the cabinet meeting.

