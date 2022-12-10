ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the acquittal of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the narcotics case proved that the previous government had carried out the "worst" political victimisation.

The prime minister thanked to Allah Almighty over "innocent" Rana Sanaullah's acquittal by a special court in Lahore and those who used to swear on Allah and his Holy Prophet (PBUH) should seek forgiveness from Allah.

"The frivolous case of narcotics against Rana Sanaullah is the worst example of political victimisation.

Despite facing political victimisation, Rana Sanaullah never uttered a word of complaint," the prime minister said.

He said the time had drawn a clear line between truth and falsehood, genuine and forged, and innocent and sinful.

He paid homage to the party leaders including Rana Sanaullah and leaders of other political parties for boldly facing the "worst" political victimisation.

"The frivolous narcotics case against Rana Sanaullah and his acquittal is also an example to make the people know lies told by the previous government and the committed baseless incrimination.