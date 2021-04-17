UrduPoint.com
Sanaullah's Words About Officers Expressed Criminal Mindset: Law Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 06:25 PM

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat on Saturday termed the opposition's allegations on government officers on the registry issue highly deplorable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat on Saturday termed the opposition's allegations on government officers on the registry issue highly deplorable.

The minister said:" Rana Sanaullah 's inappropriate words about government officers are reflective of his criminal approach which could not shake our faith and commitment." He said that threatening government employees was an illegal act. Rana Sana Ullah had started levelling baseless allegations when the corruption of his leadership exposed. Has Rana Sanaullah questioned his leadership on corruption?, he added.

Raja Basharat said that passing objectionable remarks about government officials was a highly condemnable act.

Rana Sanaullah and his cronies should refrain from targeting government officials. The minister said the honest and hardworking officers were respectable and an asset to the nation. He said that the government was standing with the honest and hardworking officers as well as officials.

The government employees were bound to discharge their obligation according to rules and regulations and could not violate them. He said that if the PML-N had any grievance against government officials, they should adopt a legal way.

