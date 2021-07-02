UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanctity Of All Religions To Be Ensured: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that a campaign has been launched in the country to preserve sanctity of all religions.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that violence begins in society when the sanctity of other religions and religious beliefs are not respected.

He said that the United Nations (UN) had declared Islamophobia as the global terrorism and Pakistan had appreciated the decision.

During the current situation, he said that Pakistani society needed unity and brotherhood. "We will contact followers of all religions and religious sects in the country and urge them to respect each other's beliefs," he added. He said that the misuse of blasphemy or blasphemy law should be discouraged for maintaining harmony in society.

Ashrafi said that there had been no sectarian or religious tensions in the last eight months due to an atmosphere of religious harmony and effective policies of the government in this regard.

He said that the Constitution of Pakistan protects all rights of citizens.

About the holy month of Muharram, he said that every citizen should follow the rule "Don't leave your sect, and don't interfere with others."Ashrafi said that the enemy wanted to divide the nation and the upcoming two or three months would be important. He said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and it is with the Afghan people.

Ashrafi reiterated that Pakistan's land would never be used against anyone and Pakistan hopes no foreign land would be used against it.

