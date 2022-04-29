Sanctity of Haramain Sharifain not to be compromised: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said there would be no compromise on the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain at all cost.

Condemning the indecent behavior of Pakistani expatriates affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a video message, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said the way Masjid-e-Nabvi's privilege was breached, it was not happened in the Islamic history of 100 years.

He said the most pitiable thing was that those who were ignited to create the mess in Masjid-e-Nabvi either they laborers or pilgrims from Pakistan.

The Saudi government was taking action against those allegedly involved in this disgraceful incident as per law of the land, he added.

He also proposed the Pakistan's state machinery to take action against the masterminds who were behind all this fuss in the Haramain Sharifain.

Appealing the Ulema and Mashaykh to protest against this un-Islamic and inhuman act, he said after returning from Saudi Arabia, the PUC along with it allied partners would draw a line of action to meet this issue of political intolerance.