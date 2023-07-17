Open Menu

Sanctuaries, Liberty For TTP In Neighbouring Country Impacting Pakistan's Security: Corps Commanders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 08:07 PM

The Corps Commanders' Conference (CCC) on Monday noted that "the sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and availability of the latest weapons to the terrorists" were major reasons impacting security of Pakistan

The 258th CCC, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir here at the General Headquarters, was given a detailed briefing about the prevailing internal security environment, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices persistently being offered by the valiant soldiers in the defence of their motherland against the threat of terrorism.

It also deliberated in detail upon the operational preparedness and training aspects of the army.

The CAOS, on the occasion, said, "Objective training remains the hallmark of our professionalism and we must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security." The forum was also apprised about the government's economic revival plan and role of the Pakistan Army in uplifting agriculture, information technology, mining and mineral, and defence production sectors under the ambit of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The participants vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the Government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible technical and management support for the overall good of the people of Pakistan.

