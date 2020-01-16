UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sandal Khattak Approaches Sessions Court Against FIA

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 23 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:22 PM

Sandal Khattak approaches sessions court against FIA

The court has issued notice to  Federal Investigation Agency and sought reply as to why it has been harassing TikTok star Sandal Khattak.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) A sessions court issued notices to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on petition moved by TikTok star Sandal Khattak over charges of harassing her here on Thursday.

Sandal Khattak, TikTok star, moved an application submitting that she was summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency in a case which had nothing to do with her. She said she citizen and TikTok star but the FIA was harassing her. “First I was summoned by the agency on Oct 28th and the second time I was asked to appear before it on Nov 5th,” she said in her petition. The TikTok star asked the court to stop FIA from harassing her.

After hearing initial arguments of the counsel of Sandal Khattak, an additional district d& sessions judge sought replies from The FIA and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Sandal Khattak and Hareem Shah—both friends and TikTok stars—are back to Pakistan from UAE and Azerbaijan.

In a video message, Hareem Shah had said that she was moving to Canada for sometime from Baku and was not coming back to Pakistan. But she said she loved Pakistan and would come back. Soon after her statement, she travelled to UAE from where she and her friend Sandal reportedly were deported.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Canada UAE Baku Azerbaijan Federal Investigation Agency From Court

Recent Stories

Rs 97.8 mln disbursed among train accidents' victi ..

4 minutes ago

UK's New Ambassador to Russia Bronnert Arrives in ..

4 minutes ago

Injury-hit New Zealand call up Bennett for India T ..

11 minutes ago

Australians who braved fire 'hell' to defend homes ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Communist Party to Abstain in Voting for ..

11 minutes ago

Sindh High Court (SHC) extends Ziaul Hassan Lanjar ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.