Sandal Khattak approaches sessions court against FIA

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) A sessions court issued notices to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on petition moved by TikTok star Sandal Khattak over charges of harassing her here on Thursday.

Sandal Khattak, TikTok star, moved an application submitting that she was summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency in a case which had nothing to do with her. She said she citizen and TikTok star but the FIA was harassing her. “First I was summoned by the agency on Oct 28th and the second time I was asked to appear before it on Nov 5th,” she said in her petition. The TikTok star asked the court to stop FIA from harassing her.

After hearing initial arguments of the counsel of Sandal Khattak, an additional district d& sessions judge sought replies from The FIA and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Sandal Khattak and Hareem Shah—both friends and TikTok stars—are back to Pakistan from UAE and Azerbaijan.

In a video message, Hareem Shah had said that she was moving to Canada for sometime from Baku and was not coming back to Pakistan. But she said she loved Pakistan and would come back. Soon after her statement, she travelled to UAE from where she and her friend Sandal reportedly were deported.