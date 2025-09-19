Sandalbar Marathon To Be Held On Oct12
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Sandalbar marathon race will be held here on October 12, under the aegis of the district administration.
Men and women can participate in the 10km long marathon race.
This was decided in a meeting, held with Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar in the chair, here on Friday.
Divisional sports Officer Manzar Shah briefed the meeting about the race.
The commissioner invited citizens to participate in the Sandalbar marathon as prizes will be given to those who show outstanding performance.
